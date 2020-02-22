Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MVD records 365 traffic violations in Nedumangad

Around 365 road rule violations were recorded by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) during a special drive conducted in Nedumangad on Thursday.

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 365 road rule violations were recorded by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) during a special drive conducted in Nedumangad on Thursday. The drive was conducted in the wake of the rising number of accidents in the rural areas of the district. Over the last two months (December and January), 68 deaths had occurred in rural limits, while 57 occurred in the city limits during the same period as per a report compiled by the MVD authorities. 

“Ninety-six passengers without helmets, 26 without seat belts, 15 without a licence and 17 without insurance were caught during the raid,” said Bijumon K, Regional Transport Officer (enforcement), Thiruvananthapuram. Other violations include riding without tax papers (18) and fitness certificates (12), using mobile phones (26) and tipper time violation (3). The raid was carried out by 24 MVD officials including six motor vehicle inspectors and 18 assistant motor vehicle inspectors.  

A similar drive was carried out by the MVD squad in Neyyattinkara last week. Traffic offenders were given awareness classes on the importance of wearing life-saving equipment such as seat belts and helmets as part of the drive. School buses not following safety guidelines were also inspected as part of the drive. Presence of additional staff other than the driver, the availability of a fire extinguisher and a first aid box were checked by the officials. However speeding vehicles were not fined by the MVD. A shortage of interceptor vehicles for catching violators was the reason cited by the officials. Similar raids in Attingal and Kattakada will also be undertaken by MVD in the coming weeks to reduce road violations.

