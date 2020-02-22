Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Summer coolers to beat the heat

Juice centers in the city has on offer a range of drinks, from the sambharam (buttermilk) to  smoothies and herbal drinks 

Published: 22nd February 2020

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is nothing better than a glass of fresh fruit juice to beat the sweltering summer heat. The juice centres in the city has on offer a range of drinks, from the sambharam (buttermilk) to smoothies and herbal drinks. Here are a few spots across the city: Haji Ali Fresh Fruit Juices, at Palayam has on offer seasonal fruit juices such as strawberry, passion fruit and dragon fruit, in addition to the usual fare.  

Their in-house drinks, ‘Ganga Yamuna’ and ‘Ganga Yamuna Saraswati’  which are a concoction of selected juices are customer favourites. “Cocktails, tender coconut shakes and faloodas, chats and snacks are also available here,” says Zeeshan Siddique, manager of the eatery.

For the health conscious, green juices are the way to beat the heat. Chithira Herbal Juice, near the Law College junction at Thekkummoodu, has been selling nutritional, herbal juices for the past 20 years. A green juice made using 24 different vegetables, is the bestseller here. Their wheat grass and the aloe vera juice also has many takers.

Cold-pressed juices with no additives or sugar are another healthy alternative. The Lounge by Raw Squeezed at Sasthamangalam serves raw juices, pressed to order. ‘Gusto’ a mix of carrot, red apple, mint and pineapple, ‘Liquid candy’, a mix of ginger, cinnamom, red apple, pineapple and ‘Kiwi Love’ a drink of green apple, mint and cucumber make for perfect summer coolers.  The Juice Barrel at Kuravankonam is the place to go for customised fruit juices. The place also sells different varieties of yoghurt-based smoothies. Even with all the new entrants, the masala buttermilk aka masala moru still remains a favourite. There are a  number of buttermilk shops just along the road to CVN Kalari at Fort . Buttermilk can be customised to meet spice preferences. Buttermilk soda is also a must try.

