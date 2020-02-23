‘Farmer suicides on the rise under Modi regime’

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Urging people to come out against the anti-farmer policies of the BJP government at the Centre, the 26th state conference of Kerala Karshaka Sangham began here on Saturday. During the Modi regime, the farmers’ suicides have crossed 47,000, said a resolution passed at the state

conference. Though there were promises to increase farmers’ revenue, no measures were taken. The fund earmarked for the farm sector is about `25,000 crore less than calculated. Growth in the agriculture sector has come down from 4.3 pc to 2.8 pc. The promise of support price for agricultural products has not been implemented. There are no projects to give farm loans at a minimum interest rate.

The Union government has opened the agri market for foreign products. Also, various trade agreements to facilitate import of agricultural products have led to a major dip in the price of farm products, observed the state conference. Earlier, All India Kisan Sabha vice-president S Ramachandran Pillai inaugurated the delegate meet. Karshaka Sangham state president Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair hoisted the flag.