National meet on nutrition on Feb 27

“As per estimates, more than two billion people suffer from hidden hunger.

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Department of Women and Child Development is organising a two-day national conference on nutrition at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Poojappura, here on February 27. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate the event at 10.30 AM. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Hidden Hunger- Challenges and Way Forward’. The conference will help address the issues that result in micronutrient deficiency also known as hidden hunger, say organisers. 

“As per estimates, more than two billion people suffer from hidden hunger. Of this nearly half are living in India. The conference aims to address and identify potential interventions in the food system and the capacity of these interventions to tackle the deficiency,” said an organiser. Expert from UNICEF and WHO are expected to attend the eventwhich will help prepare a roadmap of micronutrient deficiency in the state.

