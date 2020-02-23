Theatre festival comes to a close

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The theatre festival organised by the State Youth Welfare Board concluded at the Tagore Theatre here on Saturday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the concluding ceremony, in which Bharat Bhavan director Pramod Payyannur presided over.

‘The Lib’ play staged by Thrissur Deshabhimani Kalakayika Samskarika Vedi won the first prize in the theatre festival. The second and third prizes were won by ‘Cantonians’ of Malappuram Little Earth School of Theatre and ‘Pets of Anarchy’ of Thiruvananthapuram Apt Performance of Research.

The prizes for the winners were distributed by the minister at the function. Fourteen plays from 14 districts were staged in the competition segment and a play titled ‘Parayan Maranna Kathakal’ was staged in the transgender category.