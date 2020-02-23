Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two-day TRIMA 2020 to be held from February 27

More than 200 delegates, including doyens of industry, professionals, policy makers and members of business fraternity, will attend the two-day event.

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), affiliated to New Delhi-based All India Management Association (AIMA), will hold its annual management convention TRIMA 2020 on February 27 and 28 here. The theme of the convention will be ‘A vision for Kerala-Work in a changing world’. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the conclave at Hotel O by Tamara on February 27 at 5pm. The theme assumes significance since the state gives priority to three basic goals of developing fundamental human capabilities, fostering life-long learning and ensuring that businesses play a role in these developments for the benefit of society by generating job opportunities. 

TRIMA 2020 is TMA’s attempt to address the key challenges and study and discuss complex issues that the future holds. Hemant Nerurkar, past president, All India Management Association (AIMA), and director, Adani Enterprises Ltd, will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session. TMA president Rajesh Jha will welcome the gathering. The concept presentation will be done by TRIMA 2020 chairman M I Sahadulla. 

More than 200 delegates, including doyens of industry, professionals, policy makers and members of business fraternity, will attend the two-day event. Experts from the industry and government will participate in panel discussions, covering a wide range of topics from ‘Industry 4.0-Impact on jobs’, ‘Learning for life’, ‘Able to capable-up skill’, and ‘The industry connect.’ Apart from technical sessions, there will be presentations and awards ceremony at the event. Principal secretary (Industries and Commerce) K Ellangovan will be the chief guest at the valedictory function on Feb 28. 

