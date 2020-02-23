Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Utsavam 2020 sets off to a colourful start

Tourism and Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran honouring eminent artists at the state-level inauguration of the cultural festival at Madavoorpara near here on Saturday. 

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:04 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Showcasing Kerala’s rich and diverse folk art  traditions, the seven-day Utsavam 2020 got off to a colourful start with Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran honouring eminent artists at the state-level inauguration of the cultural festival at Madavoorpara near here on Saturday. 

Over 5,000 artists representing a spectrum of folk and ethnic traditions that flourished in different parts of the state are performing in the 12th edition of the festival organised by Kerala Tourism jointly with Kerala Folklore Academy and District Tourism Promotion Councils. A spectacular fusion of sight and sound to be staged at 28 venues across the state, the festival brings alive an array of ethnic and rural art forms. The festival provides a platform for the state’s traditional folk arts, many of which are on the verge of being pushed into oblivion.

Mannur Chandran (porattu kali), Parappil Karumban (kakkarassi natakam), Ambujakshi (pulluvanpattu), Sister Immanuel Prakash (margam kali), Thambi Payyappalli (chavittunatakam), Nazar Kappad (mappilakala), Aruvi Arumughan (paliyanritham), Rajamma Mullankuzhi (parunthu kali) and Sreedevi Srikumar (nadan pattu) were honoured at the function.

Artists being honoured and the performers for the festival were selected by a two-member panel comprising Folklore Academy chairman C J Kuttappan and Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur. Eminent actor Nedumudi Venu was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, Tourism Secretary Rani George and Tourism director Bala Kiran were present.

Cultural gala
12th edition of the Utsavam 2020, organised by Kerala Tourism jointly with Kerala Folklore Academy, to be staged at 28 venues across the state. Over 5,000 artists representing a spectrum of folk and ethnic traditions will participate.

