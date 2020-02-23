Vava Suresh rescues cobra hours after hospital stay

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after being discharged from the hospital, celebrated snake-catcher rescued a cobra. The snake was caught from a residential premise at Aruvikkara on Saturday around 11 am. Suresh was discharged from the Medical College Hospital on Friday. He was hospitalised on February 13 following a viper bite. Suresh’s FB post on Saturday’s rescue invited mixed response. While some congratulated him, others cautioned him against risking his life.