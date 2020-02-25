DYFI’s anti-CAA campaign from Mar 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strengthening agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the DYFI will organise a month-long campaign from March 1 to 31. The campaign will also create awareness against the Union Government move to disinvest public sector undertakings.

As part of the campaign, youth assemblies will be organised at 27,252 unit centres across the state from March 1 to 18. Youth squads will be formed for house visits. More than half lakh youth squads will take part in house visits across the state from March 24 to 31. In memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, a martyrs day will be observed on March 23. More than 25,000 Bhagat Singh squares will be set up in the state.

In view of the scorching summer, the DYFI will set up drinking water units across the state. Similarly in view of increasing road accidents, the youth organisation will launch extensive campaign on responsible driving. The DYFI will open ‘alert centres’ at busy points along the highway.