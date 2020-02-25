Kerala dairy meet starts on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Dairy Development Department is organising a four-day dairy meet at Kanakakunnu in Thiruvananthapuram from February 25. The highlight of the event will be the 40th anniversary of adopting Anand model of dairy co-operatives in the state. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function on February 26, which will be presided over by Minister of Dairy Development K Raju. During the function Nirmala Kurien will speak about her father Verghese Kurien known as India’s Milk Man.

A dairy farmers’ parliament will be held at Nishagandhi auditorium on February 28. “Representatives of dairy farmers will raise issues that affect them. This document will be submitted to the government for further action,” said the director of Dairy Development department, S Sreekumar. This is the fourth such parliament organised. There will be around 200 stalls and entry will be free for public.

