Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala youth welfare board constitutes second action force

Youth Welfare Board vice-president P Biju spoke on the occasion.

Published: 25th February 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Youth Welfare Board has constituted its second team of ‘Youth Action Force’ for effective intervention and service as part of relief and rescue operations during a natural disaster. The training for the team has been completed in a two-day camp held at Tagore Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 450 youngsters including women underwent the final training programme after completing the initial training at panchayats.  

The session were conducted by experts from Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (Anert) and Fire & Rescue Services Department. Training in fire fighting was given by district station officer Praveen while Anert diretor Amit Meena helmed the second session. The self-defence training was led by Vinod and the social media session was headed by Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary Sabloo Thomas. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagged off the passing out parade. 

Youth Welfare Board vice-president P Biju spoke on the occasion. The first action force was set up in 2018 after the state witnessed devastating floods. The services of the action force which constitutes youngsters between the age of 18 and 25 will be deployed during relief and rescue operations, waste treatment, care for the downtrodden and various other awareness programmes.   The volunteers have been divided into five ‘armies’, namely the environmental conservation army, water conservation army, waste disposal army, road protection army and the disaster management army.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp