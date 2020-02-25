Kerala youth welfare board constitutes second action force

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Youth Welfare Board has constituted its second team of ‘Youth Action Force’ for effective intervention and service as part of relief and rescue operations during a natural disaster. The training for the team has been completed in a two-day camp held at Tagore Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 450 youngsters including women underwent the final training programme after completing the initial training at panchayats.

The session were conducted by experts from Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (Anert) and Fire & Rescue Services Department. Training in fire fighting was given by district station officer Praveen while Anert diretor Amit Meena helmed the second session. The self-defence training was led by Vinod and the social media session was headed by Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary Sabloo Thomas. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagged off the passing out parade.

Youth Welfare Board vice-president P Biju spoke on the occasion. The first action force was set up in 2018 after the state witnessed devastating floods. The services of the action force which constitutes youngsters between the age of 18 and 25 will be deployed during relief and rescue operations, waste treatment, care for the downtrodden and various other awareness programmes. The volunteers have been divided into five ‘armies’, namely the environmental conservation army, water conservation army, waste disposal army, road protection army and the disaster management army.