Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

National Statistical Office to create awareness on surveys owing to public resistance

In the wake of continued resistance from the public, the National Statistical Office (NSO) will launch public awareness campaign asking people to cooperate with its regular surveys.

Published: 25th February 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of continued resistance from the public, the National Statistical Office (NSO) will launch public awareness campaign asking people to cooperate with its regular surveys. People in a few panchayats objected to NSO’s regular survey after they got it confused with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR). The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation would re-start campaign which includes advertisements in theatres during film screening, FM radios and newspapers.

“There were campaigns till the end of last year. The ministry will soon re-start the campaign in the wake of less-than-desirable response from public to the surveys,” said Deputy Director General of NSO (Field Operations Division) in Kerala and Lakshadweep, Sunitha Bhaskar in a media briefing. 

NSO has sought the help of Local Self Government Department, police and district administration for the smooth conduct of surveys. NSO is conducting nine major household surveys such as the 78th round of socioeconomic survey on domestic tourism expenditure, periodic labour force survey, annual survey on industries, urban frame survey, time use survey, price index survey, seventh economic survey, annual survey of unincorporated sector enterprises and survey on missing indicators of sustainable development goals.

“Data collection from sample locations are important because any change would affect the overall estimates,” Sunitha said. The field officer had not asked basic details and the organisation did not have any mandate for preparing NPR. However, the presence of officers who do not know Malayalam increased the suspicion of people in certain panchayats, she said.  

 The resistance was worse in the northern districts of Malappuram, Palakkad and Kozhikode. But there were instances in Kochi, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram as well.“Fifteen families in a panchayat in Palakkad refused to cooperate with us and requested us to bear with them till the confusion is cleared,” Mohammed Yasir, NSO director in Kozhikode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPR CAA Anti CAA protests
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp