Attukal Pongala begins on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Kappukettu’ ritual will be held at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple on Sunday, marking the beginning of the 10-day Pongala festival here. The famed Attukal Pongala will be on March 9 with the lighting of pongala hearths to be held by 10.20 am and sanctification by 2.10 pm. The inauguration of stage programmes held as part of the festival will be inaugurated by actor Anu Sithara by 6.30 pm on Sunday. Two most important offerings made during the festival are Thalappoli and Kuthiyottam. The Thalappoli, an offering made by young girls below the age of 10 to seek the blessings of the goddess will be held simultaneously with the Pongala on March 9.

Kuthiyottam is a dance ritual offered by boys between the age group of 6-12 years for the goddess. On the third day of the festival, these boys will start their stay under austere conditions at the temple. The Kuthiyottam boys accompany the goddess on her procession to the Sastha Temple on the night of Pongala after “Chooralkuthu’ ceremony.

One of the most spectacular sights of the festival, Vilakkukettu, in which beautifully decorated structures bearing idols and pictures of the goddess are carried to the temple by the devotees from different parts of the city, will commence from the first day. The festival will come to a close with the ceremonial removal of Kappu (Kappu Azhippu) and the Kuruthi Tharppanam on the concluding day. Attukal Amba Puraskaram 2020 will be awarded to Sreekumaran Thampi, the lyricist, poet and film director as part of the festival celebrations.

Instructions for those offering pongala

n Do not use non-fired bricks for Pongala Hearth.

n Do not use plastic cover, disposable paper/plastic cups/plates, bottles etc.

n Follow green protocol and bring steel plates/cups/water bottles.

n Do not offer pongala on tiled pavements and roads causing obstruction to traffic

n Minimise the wearing of gold ornaments for security reasons.