Bid to form broad front against Left, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An attempt is being made to form a broad front against the LDF by putting together all right-wing and extreme left-wing parties and this should be viewed seriously, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while addressing a CPM party workers’ workshop at the AKG centre here. He said the coming local body polls would be a test for these groupings.

He said the UDF which kept away from the joint fight against the Citizen (Amendment) Act, may not have any qualms in aligning with Social Democratic Party of India and the Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala. He said the realisation that the changed political situation in the state is worrying the UDF camp.

He said the Hindutva policy of the RSS cannot be countered with Islamic rashtra slogans. He also said the financial policies promoted by the UPA government are now followed by the NDA government. These policies have worsened the economic crisis in the country, he added.