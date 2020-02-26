CM instructs collectors to remove accumulated sediments from rivers 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday instructed the district collectors to take immediate steps to remove the sediments accumulated in rivers and streams. He was speaking through a video conference with the district collectors from here. He said that the sediments in the water source had impeded the natural flow of water and that the sediment removal should be completed by March-April.

“Online registration for community volunteer force in the state should also be accelerated. It should be completed by May 20. The strength of the force has been decided as one volunteer per 100 persons in Kerala,” said the CM. He asked the collectors to promote the concept at development seminars in panchayats to recruit more people. “Plus two, college and polytechnic students can be part of it,” he said. The Community Volunteer Force is a trained voluntary force to act as first line of defence during natural disasters. The volunteers can enrol for the programme through disaster management department website. He also instructed district collectors to conduct regular adalats in taluks for citizen grievance redressal.

On rising temperatures, the CM instructed that special care should be taken to monitor heat and the information should be made public. “There is an active project under the local government and agriculture departments to plant fruit trees. With the rains in June, the project should begin in the perfect environment. Farmers in each panchayat should start their preparation right away. Rain shelters should be set up at the panchayat level to increase floriculture.

At least ten acres of a panchayat should be a rain shelter for this and is aimed as a ten-year plan,” said the CM. He added that inter-cropping, including pulses should be promoted during the paddy cultivation season. He said the government had planned a pair of toilets for 3,000 people and these will be built at major travel destinations in the first phase. “It is the responsibility of local governments. Maximum toilets must be completed before August,” said the minister.