Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM instructs collectors to remove accumulated sediments from rivers 

Says online registration for community volunteer force in the state should  be accelerated 

Published: 26th February 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday instructed the district collectors to take immediate steps to remove the sediments accumulated in rivers and streams. He was speaking through a video conference with the district collectors from here. He said that the sediments in the water source had impeded the natural flow of water and that the sediment removal should be completed by March-April. 

“Online registration for community volunteer force in the state should also be accelerated. It should be completed by May 20. The strength of the force has been decided as one volunteer per 100 persons in Kerala,” said the CM. He asked the collectors to promote the concept at development seminars in panchayats to recruit more people. “Plus two, college and polytechnic students can be part of it,” he said. The Community Volunteer Force is a trained voluntary force to act as first line of defence during natural disasters. The volunteers can enrol for the programme through disaster management department website. He also instructed district collectors to conduct regular adalats in taluks for citizen grievance redressal. 

On rising temperatures, the CM instructed that special care should be taken to monitor heat and the information should be made public. “There is an active project under the local government and agriculture departments to plant fruit trees. With the rains in June, the project should begin in the perfect environment. Farmers in each panchayat should start their preparation right away. Rain shelters should be set up at the panchayat level to increase floriculture. 

At least ten acres of a panchayat should be a rain shelter for this and is aimed as a ten-year plan,” said the CM. He added that inter-cropping, including pulses should be promoted during the paddy cultivation season. He said the government had planned a pair of toilets for 3,000 people and these will be built at major travel destinations in the first phase. “It is the responsibility of local governments. Maximum toilets must be completed before August,” said the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp