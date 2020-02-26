District sees decline in pillion rider deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the enforcement of mandatory helmets for pillion riders on motorcycles on December 1, 2019, the number of pillion rider deaths has witnessed a marginal decline in the city. As per the statistics compiled by the State Crime Re c o rds B u re a u (SCRB), there has been a decrease in the number of pillion rider deaths during December 2019 and January 2020 a f t e r t h e r u l e wa s implemented. A total of 13 pillion rider deaths were reported during these months.

In comparison, 18 deaths were reported in October-November 2019, before the helmets were made mandatory. Similarly, rural areas in the city have also posted low pillion rider deaths in the abovementioned period. The pillion rider deaths reported in October-November 2019 were 14 in rural areas as compared to eight in December 2019 and January 2020.

According to police authorities, the decline in the number of cases reported in the city is primarily due to the frequency of police inspections in the area. Procurement of Cheetah vehicles that are used to effectively check traffic violations was a reason for the decline, say police authorities. “The number of grievous injuries in accidents has also come down. Accidents involving head injuries were also lesser during this period,” said an official with the SCRB, Vellayambalam.

Blackspotsidentified

For the last two years, a book maintained by the authorities listing black spots in the district and the type, cause and manner of accidents that have occurred has helped them efficiently tackle road accidents. “Signboards and speed breakers have been placed in the areas identified as black spots. The police station is also given directions to monitor the specified area and take effective steps to check road rule violations,” said the official.