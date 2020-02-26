Governor to inaugurate nutrition conference

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate the two-day national conference on nutrition, organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Poojappura, here, on Thursday. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Hidden Hunger- Challenges and Way Forward’. According to the organisers, the conference will help to address the issues that result in micro-nutrient deficiency which is also known as hidden hunger.

“There is a dearth in the consumption of food items rich in micro-nutrients. It will have to be examined whether any changes will have to be made to the nutrition policy of the state. Upon receiving inputs from the seminar subsequent changes will be made to the policy,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja, at a press meet on Tuesday. According to the minister, the programme is expected to be attended by academicians and interventionists in the domain of paediatrics, gynaecology and obstetrics and others.