Govt’s special cell on bilateral issues a dent on austerity steps

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In times of financial distress, yet another instance of state government loosening its purse strings has come to light. A year ago, the government had given its nod to constitute a special cell by engaging personnel on contract for the coordination, monitoring and followup of the discussions held during the visit of foreign dignitaries to the state. The cell is attached to the Chief Secretary’s Office.

The Kerala Secretariat Association (KSA) alleged that the move is a drain on the exchequer as the cell’s activities could be easily handled by the existing manpower of the General Administration Department (GAD) or Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs Department. It was through an order released by the GAD on January 31, 2019, that the special cell came into being.

It mentioned about the constitution of the cell with three officers (a team leader handling bilateral affairs and two deputy leaders) along with their required qualification, job profile and proposed remuneration. As per the order, the team leader is entrusted to manage all matters related to bilateral issues. The officer will have to coordinate, communicate and monitor bilateral issues with concerned departments, Union Government, embassies and others, while the deputy leaders would handle the administration of matters related to the cell.

The pay scale proposed for the team leader is within the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,25,000 and for the deputy leader, it is Rs 40,000 to Rs 75,000. The order also stated that the remuneration will be enhanced at a rate of three to five percent per annum and the performance of each member of the cell will be judged transparently. “The finance minister himself said in the budget presentation that state government would follow a path of austerity and cut down all unwanted expenses. Instead of tightening its purse strings, the government is loosening it. The cell is unnecessary,” said an officer of the KSA.