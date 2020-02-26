Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt’s special cell on bilateral issues a dent on austerity steps

In times of financial distress, yet another instance of state government loosening its purse strings has come to light.

Published: 26th February 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In times of financial distress, yet another instance of state government loosening its purse strings has come to light. A year ago, the government had given its nod to constitute a special cell by engaging personnel on contract for the coordination, monitoring and followup of the discussions held during the visit of foreign dignitaries to the state. The cell is attached to the Chief Secretary’s Office. 

The Kerala Secretariat Association (KSA) alleged that the move is a drain on the exchequer as the cell’s activities could be easily handled by the existing manpower of the General Administration Department (GAD) or Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs Department. It was through an order released by the GAD on January 31, 2019, that the special cell came into being. 

It mentioned about the constitution of the cell with three officers (a team leader handling bilateral affairs and two deputy leaders) along with their required qualification, job profile and proposed remuneration. As per the order, the team leader is entrusted to manage all matters related to bilateral issues. The officer will have to coordinate, communicate and monitor bilateral issues with concerned departments, Union Government, embassies and others, while the deputy leaders would handle the administration of matters related to the cell. 

The pay scale proposed for the team leader is within the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,25,000 and for the deputy leader, it is Rs 40,000 to Rs 75,000. The order also stated that the remuneration will be enhanced at a rate of three to five percent per annum and the performance of each member of the cell will be judged transparently. “The finance minister himself said in the budget presentation that state government would follow a path of austerity and cut down all unwanted expenses. Instead of tightening its purse strings, the government is loosening it. The cell is unnecessary,” said an officer of the KSA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp