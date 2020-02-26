Redemption for centuries-old Chalai bazaar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Painted brown, the new vegetable mart built as part of the Chalai Heritage Project has easily merged into the market as though it has always existed. Constructed by Habitat Group, the building echoes the core of the heritage project, preserving the market with its key elements intact while providing improved facilities and making it a tourist attraction. The new vegetable mart which falls in the first phase of the project with its 288 stalls was inaugurated here on Tuesday by Mi n i s ter Kadakampally Surendran.

This could be the beginning of the redemption of the centuries-old bazaar as touted widely. The Chalai Heritage Project received its administrative sanction in August 2018. The project aims to beautify the bazaar, renovate the fish markets, introduce new waste management sys tems and water kiosks and construct footpaths. “The city corporation is in charge of the project and will select beneficiaries. We are just the executive authority.

Other works associated with the project will soon gain momentum,” said Santhosh Lal, deputy director, Tourism Planning. Meanwhile, vendors at the market are uncertain about fur ther developments. Vasantha, an amaranthus seller, said: “ I have applied for a stall but I’m unsure if I’ll receive the same.” Another vendor Sivan said: “I was told only vendors who had stalls before the construction would receive new ones. Therefore, I didn’t apply for one.” Sudheer, a vendor, added that several of them await new stalls. “The weather is extremely hot, making it difficult to sit outside. Owning a stall would help,” he said.