Arippa eco-tourism centre all set for makeover

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A favourite spot of birders and trekkers, Arippa eco-tourism centre, located along the Thiruvananthapuram-Shencottah state highway, is all set for a make over. Thanks to a proposal submitted by the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), a slew of initiatives worth `1.87 crore has been approved by the state government to give the spot a facelift. Proposed works will include new amenities like cottage tents with attached bathrooms, among others.

“Nowadays, people from across the state also arrive here to take a break from the monotony of everyday life. However, the amenities will be improved to reach out to more people, including international tourists,” said an officer with KFDC. According to the officer, it has been decided to procure five new cottage tents, thereby taking the total number of tents to ten.

Also, the new tents will come with attached bathrooms as visitors had complained about the absence of the same. Replacement of tents will also be considered during the make over process, he said. “The abandoned manager’s quarters and field officers’ quarters will get renovated for eco-tourism activities. The camping spots Jyothishmathi Mansion and Kambakam Mansion will be renovated. The information centre-cum-eco-tourism office will also be upgraded,” he added.

Other facilities will includes setting up of a mini children’s park near Sankhili Mansion, where the cottage tents are situated, planting gardens, landscaping and beautification of the eco-centre’s premises, installation of solar power and water heater, a gazebo for campfires. The proposed project is expected to be completed within a year.