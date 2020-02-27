Existing Maveli stores to be upgraded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman on Wednesday, said that the state government will make efforts to upgrade the existing Maveli stores into supermarkets and supermarkets into hypermarkets in the state. He said that the public distribution system should become more transparent.

He said that SupplyCo should make effective market interventions and make available all essential commodities based on the demand of the consumers. The state government aims at making available all essential commodities at reasonable rates.Efforts would be made to prevent a monopoly in the retail market by big corporates by offering better services to the consumers in the public distribution system.

The Minister said that more public distribution outlets will be opened to ensure the availability of all essential commodities at reasonable prices. In order to make market interventions in the electronics industry, the Minister said that home appliances would be sold at a discount of 45 per cent.