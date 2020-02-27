First aadhaar Seva kendra in Kerala opens in the Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first complete Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in the state was inaugurated in the capital by Vinod Kuriakose, head of State e-Governance Common Service Centre at Deepa Arcade near Convent Road, General Hospital Junction on Tuesday. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) project manager Vimal Jio presided over the function. Inaugurating the Aadhaar Seva Kendra, Vinod said all Aadhaar-related services will be available everyday from the centre.

Services can be utilised by the public directly by visiting the centre or by registering through the UIDAI portal - https://ask.uidai.gov.in/. The services can be availed within a short time if people come to the centre with the copy of prescribed form downloaded from UIDAI portal. Aadhaar enrolment is free for adults and children. Renewal of Aadhaar card at the age of five and 15 and reissuing of a lost Aadhaar card will be also done free of cost.

However, services such as changing of mobile number, address change, photo renewal and fingerprint renewal will be chargeable, according to UIDAI guidelines. The Aadhaar Seva Kendra will soon be extended to all districts to provide quick services to people from remote areas. These Aadhaar Kendras will be modelled in terms of facilities as well as ensuring the highest standards of security. These centres will be run by officials of CSC- e-Governance Services, which comes under the Ministry of Electronics & IT. The government, through Common Service Centres (CSCs), plans to open a new centre for Aadhaar enrollment and other services in 700 districts across India by 2020. The Aadhaar services enrolment through CSCs was stopped due to security concerns and poor infrastructure in 2017.