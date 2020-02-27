Six benefit from forward caste quota

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Devaswom Recruitment Board has sent advice memos to six economically-backward candidates belonging to forward communities, who were selected for clerk and sub-group officer posts. “This is the first-ever public sector appointment in the state and the country even for economically-backward candidates hailing from forward communities,” said Kadakampally Surendran, Devaswom minister, on Wednesday.

The main selection list for clerk/sub-group officer posts has 169 names. Of these, 38 persons are eligible for reservation under the forward caste quota. A total of 64 posts are vacant at present, of which 12 are reserved for the Ezhava community, six for candidates belonging to scheduled castes and one for each member hailing from scheduled tribes, Viswakarma and Dheevara communities.