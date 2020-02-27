Speeding car rams lamppost, four injured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of racing, a speeding car rammed a lamppost on the median of the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam stretch around 9.30pm on Wednesday.Four youths in the car were admitted to the Medical College Hospital. While eyewitnesses claimed the person who rode the motorbike too was injured, police were clueless on his whereabouts. The onlookers said the car hit the bike before ramming the post.

Amodh, 17, of Kunjalummoodu, Sabari, 17, of Poojapura, Naaz, 18, of Altharammoodu, Abhidev, 21, of Kudappanaunnu and Sano, 18, of Kudappanakkunnu are the injured car travellers. Amodh, who sustained injuries on his head, was shifted to the KIMS Hospital. Eyewitnesses said the car and bike were speeding on the same direction, from Kowdiar to Vellayambalam, at the time of the accident.

Near the gate of the Manmohan Bungalow, the car hit the lamppost while overtaking the bike. The car fell on the other side of the road in the impact of the collision. Quoting onlookers, Museum Police said they suspect it was racing that caused the accident. “We will examine the CCTV visuals to ascertain the claim,” station house officer said.