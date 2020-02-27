Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Stuck in blockades and protests at Raj Bhavan

Residents and commuters are upset with frequent disruption of traffic movement because of increasing number of agitation; govt staff worried over punching system

The barricades put up by the police restricting vehicle entry towards Kowdiar RajBhavan Road to facilitate an ongoing protest on Wednesday  Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resentment is brewing among residents and commuters as blockades and protests become a daily affair in front of Raj Bhavan, which has hosted an umpteen number of protests in the past few weeks. Traffic diversions, blockades and sit-in protests are making life hell for motorists and residents alike. A protest in front of Raj Bhavan requires the entire stretch from Vellayambalam Square to the Trivandrum Tennis Club Junction being completely blocked. In the event of blockades, vehicles from Ambalamukku, Peroorkada, Karakulam, Nedumangad, Vithura, Ponmudi, Vattiyoorkavu and Vazhayila take detours via Nanthancode, Corporation Road or the Pippinmoodu-Edappazhinji stretch to enter the city. Earlier, the number of agitation in front of Raj Bhavan was fewer. However, over the last month, the frequency and duration of protests have increased. Protests stretch from 24 to 30 hours causing inconvenience to employees and students who take the route daily. 

“Traffic is diverted almost everyday. To reach Vazuthacaud, I need to take the route from the Tennis Club and drive via Nanthancode, corporation office, Nandavanam and Bakery Junction, which is an additional four kilometres. Authorities must exclude one lane for traffic movement. Protests must be held without disrupting normal life,” said Vishnu, an employee with a private firm. For government employees, especially those working in offices where the biometric attendance punching system is in place, the protests have come as a bolt from the blue.

“We are expected to reach the Secretariat by 10.15am. The grace period of a couple of hours gets exhausted within a few days and then we face a salary cut. Our superiors don’t give us any relaxation in time because of protests,” said Savitha, a government employee.Those taking their kids to schools located in the heart of the city also face umpteen problems. “My child’s school starts at 8am. She has to reach by 7.40am. But in the past month, it has been a big ordeal to make it on time,” said Prasad, a resident of Kowdiar. A section of residents said that the authorities should step in to make life easier for the commuters.

Against HC order
Former managing director of Trivandrum Road Development Company Ltd (TRDCL) Anil Kumar Pandala said the police have no authority to block the road unless for an emergency. “It is a clear violation of the High Court order which strictly restricts obstruction at public places including the footpaths. Now the protestors have taken over the footpaths and pedestrians are walking on the road. When we inaugurated this stretch, which was constructed under City Road Improvement Project (CRIP) by TRDCL, the inaugural event was held inside a compound so that we don’t obstruct the stretch which is strictly meant for traffic and pedestrians,” said Anil Kumar. Traffic authorities are having a hard time ensuring VIP movement and de-congesting the diversion routes. “There is an ongoing 30-hour siege and we have mobilised around 500 traffic wardens including our office staff to manage the heavy traffic. We are doing our best but the diversion routes are narrow,” said a traffic police officer.

An inconvenience
Earlier, the number of agitation in front of Raj Bhavan was fewer. However, over the last month, the frequency and duration of protests have increased. Protests stretch from 24 to 30 hours causing inconvenience to employees and students
 

