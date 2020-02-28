By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has begun preparations for implementing the green protocol for Attukal Pongala. According to the corporation, the protocol that has been in place for the past four years has helped reduce post-pongala waste from 350 tonnes to 67 tonnes. The awareness programmes and implementation is being jointly done by the city corporation, Haritha Keralam Mission and Shuchitwa Mission, with the Green Army under the civic body leading the team.

The corporation has advised the people offering the pongala to bring steel plates and glasses to avoid plastic waste. Apart from this, the civic body itself will rent out 10,000 steel glasses and 2,500 steel plates through the sanitation groups.

Haritha Bhavanam

The concept of building houses from the bricks left after pongala has also become a major success. Last time these bricks were collected and given to 23 beneficiaries of housing projects under the city corporation. This time also, bricks will be collected for the same after Pongala. The beneficiaries’ who need the bricks should submit an application for the same with the concerned ward councillor. They will be distributed to deserving candidates on a priority basis.

Registration

All associations and organisations supplying water and food during the pongala have to register with the city corporation. Those who bring food from outside the corporation limit will also have to register with the corporation. A facility to register is available on the Smart Trivandrum app. No one will be allowed to distribute water or food without registration. The distributors will also have to ensure that no single use plastic is used for any purpose. Volunteers interested to work along side Green Army will also have to register with the city corporation through the Smart Trivandrum App.