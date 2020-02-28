Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Green Protocol for Attukal Pongala

The city corporation has begun preparations for implementing the green protocol for Attukal Pongala.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

| File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has begun preparations for implementing the green protocol for Attukal Pongala. According to the corporation, the protocol that has been in place for the past four years has helped reduce post-pongala waste from 350 tonnes to 67 tonnes. The awareness programmes and implementation is being jointly done by the city corporation, Haritha Keralam Mission and Shuchitwa Mission, with the Green Army under the civic body leading the team. 

The corporation has advised the people offering the pongala to bring steel plates and glasses to avoid plastic waste. Apart from this, the civic body itself will rent out 10,000 steel glasses and 2,500 steel plates through the sanitation groups. 

Haritha Bhavanam 
The concept of building houses from the bricks left after pongala has also become a major success. Last time these bricks were collected and given to 23 beneficiaries of housing projects under the city corporation. This time also, bricks will be collected for the same after Pongala. The beneficiaries’ who need the bricks should submit an application for the same with the concerned ward councillor. They will be distributed to deserving candidates on a priority basis. 

Registration 
All associations and organisations supplying water and food during the pongala have to register with the city corporation. Those who bring food from outside the corporation limit will also have to register with the corporation. A facility to register is available on the Smart Trivandrum app. No one will be allowed to distribute water or food without registration. The distributors will also have to ensure that no single use plastic is used for any purpose. Volunteers interested to work along side Green Army will also have to register with the city corporation through the Smart Trivandrum App.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp