GV Raja Sports school all set for a facelift

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of developing infrastructure at G V Raja Sports School, Mailom, the government is undertaking a slew of projects in the regard. The construction of volleyball and football turfs and laying of synthetic track are some of the works expected to be completed in the next two months. A multi-purpose indoor court equipped to host volleyball, basketball, judo, wrestling and boxing events was inaugurated two months back.

A new gymnasium of international standards, in tune with the ones set up at the Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range and Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, is also nearing completion. Two polyurethane courts and one mud court for volleyball are other recent projects completed by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA).

“With the new courts, there will be no obstruction of wind while playing. This will help in ball contact and jumping movements of the players. There are also chances of less injury as the court is furnished with terraflex which produces a cushioning effect,” said Siju Joseph, a volleyball coach of the school. Although the indoor court is ready for use, the students of G V Raja would have to wait for a few more months to get the chance to play on the hockey and football turfs which are currently undet construction.

“The hockey turf being constructed is only found in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre at Kollam in Kerala. Installation of floodlights is also being considered,” said Murugadas T, principal, G V Raja Sports school. According to a coach, the construction of the two stadiums and the synthetic track was supposed to be completed by this month.

“The work has been stalling since the past few months. The current financial crisis faced by the state government is one of the reasons for the delay. The work on the turfs would come to a standstill if not completed before the monsoon,” said the coach.

Apart from the turfs, renovation of the boys and girls hostels is the other major work being carried out.

“A modular kitchen was installed in the boy’s hostel two months ago. The work on constructing a similar kitchen in the girls hostel will also be completed shortly. New furniture which include study tables, beds and shoe racks were brought to the hostel recently,” said Murugadas. With the school starting Classes VI and VII from next academic year, the management is also planning to establish new hostels. “We require land spanning 3 acres for the same,” said Ajith Kumar B, additional director, DSYA.