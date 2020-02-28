Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

GV Raja Sports school all set for a facelift

As part of developing infrastructure at G V Raja Sports School, Mailom, the government is undertaking a slew of projects in the regard.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The indoor volleyball court constructed recenlty at the school

By Ramu R 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of developing infrastructure at G V Raja Sports School, Mailom, the government is undertaking a slew of projects in the regard. The construction of volleyball and football turfs and laying of synthetic track are some of the works expected to be completed in the next two months. A multi-purpose indoor court equipped to host volleyball, basketball, judo, wrestling and boxing events was inaugurated two months back. 

A new gymnasium of international standards, in tune with the ones set up at the Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range and Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, is also nearing completion. Two polyurethane courts and one mud court for volleyball are other recent projects completed by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA). 

“With the new courts, there will be no obstruction of wind while playing. This will help in ball contact and jumping movements of the players. There are also chances of less injury as the court is furnished with terraflex which produces a cushioning effect,” said Siju Joseph, a volleyball coach of the school. Although the indoor court is ready for use, the students of G V Raja would have to wait for a few more months to get the chance to play on the hockey and football turfs which are currently undet construction. 

“The hockey turf being constructed is only found in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre at Kollam in Kerala. Installation of  floodlights is also being considered,” said Murugadas T, principal, G V Raja Sports school. According to a coach, the construction of the two stadiums and the synthetic track was supposed to be completed by this month.

“The work has been stalling since the past few months. The current financial crisis faced by the state government is one of the reasons for the delay. The work on the turfs would come to a standstill if not completed before the monsoon,” said the coach.  

Apart from the turfs, renovation of the boys and girls hostels is the other major work being carried out. 
“A modular kitchen was installed in the boy’s hostel two months ago. The work on constructing a similar kitchen in the girls hostel will also be completed shortly. New furniture which include study tables, beds and shoe racks were brought to the hostel recently,” said Murugadas. With the school starting Classes VI and VII from next academic year, the management is also planning to establish new hostels. “We require land spanning 3 acres for the same,” said Ajith Kumar B, additional director, DSYA. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp