Life Mission turns Vijaya’s dream into reality

A native of Thycaud, 56-year-old Vijaya S could only dream of a leak-proof home.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A native of Thycaud, 56-year-old Vijaya S could only dream of a leak-proof home. Her family’s poor financial state meant living under a sheet roof most of her life. But the Life Mission beneficiary is now on cloud nine. The initiative enabled Vijaya to construct a permanent house on the one-cent land she owns. “It’s like a dream come true for me and my family,” says Vijaya. 

“The house we were living in before was inadequate for a family of four. When my children were small, it was easier but over time, space constraints became an issue. My son, who is now 23 would sleep near the kitchen door. We could not enter the kitchen without stepping on him. The house was very congested,” says Vijaya, who works as a maid to earn a living. “My husband used to work in a watch repairing shop before his eyesight worsened. My son had to stop his education and start working to support the family. All we owned was this small piece of land when we came to know about the Life Mission project. 

“We were granted around `3.5 lakh under the scheme. Unfortunately because of minor violations in the construction, we are yet to get the TC number for the house. We will get the last instalment of the `4 lakh after being issued the number. We have submitted an application for the same at the adalat held recently,” says Vijaya, who is one among the hundreds of beneficiaries from the district to have realised their dreams of owning a house.

So far, the state government has facilitated the construction of around two lakh houses under the Life Mission scheme. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the official declaration of the completion of homes at a function to be held at Putharikandam Maidan on Saturday.  Close to 35,000 people are expected to take part in the meet, which will be also organised at the panchayat-level. On the occasion, CM is expected to distribute awards for the best performing local self-government institutions in implementing the Mission. 

A noble initiative: So far, the state government has facilitated the construction of around 2 lakh houses under the Life Mission scheme. Vijaya was granted H3.5 lakh under the scheme; she is now waiting to get the TC number.

