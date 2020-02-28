Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Life norms to be revised to include more beneficiaries

Several people who took ration cards after 2017 were excluded from the housing scheme despite meeting other criteria

Published: 28th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More people are likely to come under the LIFE Mission as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to announce relaxation in the eligibility criteria. The announcement would be made on Saturday when he declares about the construction of 2 lakh houses under the scheme in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Several people who have taken ration cards after 2017 were excluded from the housing scheme even if they met other criteria on minimum land holding and annual income. 
Under the project, the beneficiaries would get a maximum of `4 lakh for constructing a house. 

The project was started in 2017 and implemented in three phases. In the first phase funds were sanctioned to complete all under construction houses from 2001. 52,050 houses were completed and the government spent `670 crore for it.In the second phase people who have land but no houses were given money to construct houses. As many as 92,213 people agreed to avail the funds and 81 per cent of them completed the construction. The mission has entered the third phase where it built housing complexes for the landless. A total of 1,06,925 beneficiaries have been identified for the phase.

The government is constructing 100 housing complexes in various locations. “People who are eligible for flats have aspirations to own land and construct houses,” said chief executive officer of Life Mission U V Jose.An active campaign seeking public contribution will be launched to expedite Life Mission activities. 

“We are getting support from individuals and organisations in various phases. An active campaign would help in meeting the targets sooner,” said Jose. Such constructions in partnerships are under way at Kollam, Wadakkanchery etc. The government has given limited sanctions to block and district panchayats to spent money on purchasing land for the project.  Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore said the government would provide livelihood support for the beneficiaries with various programmes for wage employment and self employment.

UDF councillors to  stage protest

T’Puram: The opposition UDF councillors will hold a protest meet on Saturday morning outside the city corporation office bringing with them applicants yet to benefit from LIFE mission housing project of the state government. There are over 18,018 LIFE applicants in the city corporation. UDF claims that not even one house was built in the city under the scheme, but rather, the government and civic body were listing houses under various projects during the previous government’s tenure which were completed only recently. The protest came in the wake of the district level meeting of LIFE beneficiaries scheduled to be held on Saturday evening in the city.

The government will also declare the completion of 2 lakh houses across the state on the day. The Thiruvananthapuram city corporation has reportedly completed the most number of houses by any local body in the state under the LIFE mission with 10,312 houses. “This is just an attempt to take credit for work they never did. They are fooling the people and the thousands of applicants who did not get the promised houses yet will join us in the protest outside the corporation office. The LIFE project promised flats to landless people and this has not happened yet,” said Anil Kumar D, UDF leader in the corporation council. 

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the protest. 
“These are baseless allegations made with election in sight. The protest is a sham. Through LIFE we also plan to bring other facilities to the beneficiaries with the coordination of more than 20 departments to help them avail their rights and provisions,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

LIFE Photo Exhibition today

The photo exhibition organised as part of the declaration of completing 2 lakh houses under the LIFE Mission housing project in the state will begin at 9.30 am on Friday at Putharikandam ground vere. The exhibition which will feature photos and details of the LIFE mission beneficiaries in the state will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. Organised by Information and Public Relations department, the exhibition will also feature the experience of the beneficiaries. Mayor K Sreekumar, district panchayat president V K Madhu and LIFE CEO U V Jose will be part of the inauguration. 

