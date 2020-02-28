MCI okays creation of 116 PG seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medical Council of India (MCI) has approved the conversion of 116 Post Graduate (PG) Diploma seats in medical colleges in the state to PG degree seats. This was informed by Health Minister K K Shailaja on Wednesdsay. While 109 seats are in government sector, seven are in the self-financing sector.The breakup of the seats in various Government Medical Colleges (GMC) is as follows: GMC Alappuzha - 10, GMC Kottayam - 22, GMC Kozhikode - 50, GMC Thiruvananthapuaram -27.
