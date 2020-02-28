Southern Railways holds talks to speed up projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas met Chief Secretary Tom Jose and other officials on Thursday to discuss about speeding up the works on road overbridges and rail doubling. The meeting was to improve the coordination between the Railways and government. Bottlenecks pertaining to connectivity and utilisation of rail and port were also discussed at the meeting.

The meeting will be a beginning in systematically completing rail projects and effectively implementing railway system in the state, said the Railways. Divisional railway manager Shirish Kumar Sinha, Transport secretary K Jyothilal, Revenue secretary V Venu, Power secretary B Ashok, attended.