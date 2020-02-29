Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A race to death at Kowdiar

Over the past few months, accidents caused due to racing and speeding have become a frequent occurrence in the city’s Kowdiar-Vellayambalam stretch.

Published: 29th February 2020 07:00 AM

road safety, accident, rash driving

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Ramu R 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth on motorcycles  go racing at night from  Vellayambalam, scaring  other motorists and residents; inadequate police patrolling, dysfunctional CCTV cameras and absence of speed breakers blamed

Over the past few months, accidents caused due to racing and speeding have become a frequent occurrence in the city’s Kowdiar-Vellayambalam stretch. One of the most recent cases of suspected racing that occurred on the stretch involved a four-wheeler ramming a lamppost near Manmohan Bungalow. A passenger sustained a severe head injury in the mishap which took place at night. 

Fearing for their lives, residents and pedestrians staying in the vicinity have expressed their concerns at police’s complacency in addressing the issue. “Police patrol the area until 10pm but motorists start racing after that. Most of the accidents that occur involve motorcycles above 500cc,” said Renjith S, a commuter. Residents allege that the riders are from highly influential families.  According to Vijayan V, a resident, speedsters, mostly under 25 years, indulge in racing mostly in the Kowdiar-Museum area. “The racing starts from Vellayambalam square and ends at Kowdiar Junction. It is impossible for other vehicles to pass safely at this time.” 

Another concern highlighted by the residents was the reckless driving by online cab drivers on the stretch. “Last week, a Uber taxi driver was killed in an accident after he lost control of his vehicle,” said Vijayan. 
In the light of the series of accidents, the police in consultation with the Kerala Road Fund Board is planning to introduce movable speed breakers on one side of the Kowdiar stretch. “Earlier, a speed breaker which was placed on the stretch near Cafe Coffee Day was removed following a High Court order. It was effective in reducing accidents,” said a traffic official. 

Lack of CCTV cameras in the area to catch speed violators is the other major drawback faced by the authorities. According to a police official, the cameras installed have been non-functioning since October 2019. “They were not repaired as the contract with Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation  (Keltron) which manufactures the devices expired,” said the official. Only one camera installed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) is currently functioning.The unscientific construction of the Kowdiar Road has also been cited as a factor for frequent accidents. “After Manmohan Bungalow, the three-lane road narrows down to two-lane. This causes difficulty for motorists,” said the police official. 

Installation of speed humps is being planned by the authorities on accident-prone roads branching out of the main roads. Rumble strips smaller than humps will be installed on the main road of the Kowdiar stretch. Apart from speeding, uncontrolled and illegal parking of vehicles along the stretch is another cause for concern among the residents. “School buses often park on both sides of the road causing difficulty for passers-by. If routine checks are being conducted by the police, such issues will not happen,” said a Nanthancode resident.    

killer instincts 
Seven accidents were reported last year on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam stretch in which the victims sustained grievous injuries. Two accidents were reported this month alone. Police plan to install movable speed breakers to tackle speeding

