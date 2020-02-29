Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM’s Facebook live receives good response

Published: 29th February 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

A group of girls take a closer look at pictures on display at the LIFE Mission exhibition at Putharikandam ground on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours before the inauguration of the second phase of LIFE Mission project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Facebook live to connect with the people received tremendous response. Many people shared their happiness, doubts and concerns related to the project. However, Vijayan answered only selected questions due to the time limit. 

“In the third phase, the government is considering to include migrant labourers in the beneficiary list. In fact, we will bring a secular nature so that people from various religions and castes can stay together. However, we will not envisage the project as building apartment complexes for any particular community,” Vijayan replied to a question. 

On Saturday, the chief minister will inaugurate the completion of the second phase of the project in which over 2 lakh houses were built for the homeless. “The government has succeeded in completing the first and second phases. The third phase is also crucial for us and it will be implemented with pre-fab technology and it will be apartment complexes unlike in the first and second phases. The complexes will be built for those who do not have land or a home. About 100 sites across the state have been identified to build these apartment complexes,” he said. 

The chief minister also pointed out that the government had completed 2,14,144 homes for 5 lakh families in the state and it was a great accomplishment. “The housing projects in the third phase are likely to benefit 2 million people. The tendering proceedings have been completed and they received administrative sanction of `600 crore. Similarly, many people are voluntarily coming forward to provide land for building houses for the homeless,” he said. 

On answering one of the questions, Vijayan said that the beneficiaries of the project are primarily differently-abled, widows and single women. However, he added that LIFE Mission has certain norms and the beneficiaries are being included based on it. “Many people are complaining that they did not get a home. The reason could be they were not included in the priority list or they might not have been complying with the norms,” he said. He also shared concerns about not including tribal people because the government would have to spend more money on transportation as they need a shelter in the vicinity of forest areas. 

