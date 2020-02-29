Food safety dept raids eateries ahead of Attukal Pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Food Safety Department served closure notice on three eateries during a special drive launched on Thursday in the wake of the Attukal Pongala festival. The Porotta Centre and Zamzam Bakery at Manacaud were served closure notices for serious violations which would risk the health of customers. Closure notice was also served on ‘One Take Away’ at Karamana for offering stale food items for sale.

The raids which started on Thursday will continue till March 10. A total of 14 squads comprising 54 food safety officers are participating in the drive. Close to 97 shops were raided on Thursday. Of them, improvement notices were served on 47 establishments, a fine has been imposed on 10 establishments for serious lapses. The department has asked the public to raise complaints and suggestions over the toll-free number 1800 425 1125 or 8943346181, 8943346195, 7593862806.