LIFE Mission exhibition showcases pictures, stories from lives of happy beneficiaries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The many photos that greet visitors at the entrance to Putharikandam ground tell a story of their own. All the pictures on display reflect the happiness and security of having a home of one’s own. The LIFE Mission exhibition held here in the city leaves visitors with numerous happy stories of beneficiaries of the housing scheme from across the state. Rosy Pappu’s smile as she receives the key to her new flat in Angamali from the CM is captured in one of the first photos that are displayed here. The LIFE flat here was built on 15 cents which was handed over by MO Paapu and his wife Elya.

The story of Sunitha, an Andhra Pradesh native who settled in Kerala as a child and later married Kumbala native Umesh, is another example of the reach of LIFE Mission. However, Umesh died two years ago, leaving Sunitha and their two children. “When we hear about the houses, we don’t understand the gravity of the work that is being done. However, this exhibition gives an insight into the remarkable work done on this front,” said Lakshmi Prasad, a student who came to view the exhibition.

The exhibition also tells the story of givers, people who selflessly gave away their land for the housing projects. The joy of giving is evident in the pictures of Appukuttan Nair and his wife Sukumari Amma from Attingal. They gave away 25 cents in Uzhamalakkal of Nedumangad. Another gracious giver is Abdulla from Kadakkal in Kollam.

He gave away one acre for the project thus ensuring that 87 families get a home. Abdulla, who came to Kerala from Tamil Nadu in 1983 handed over his land in Kottapuram. In one of the pictures, he and his wife Shameena can be seen handing over the land documents to the CM. The event is organised by Information and Public Relations Department as a prelude to the grand event to be held at the same venue on Saturday where the CM will declare the completion of 2 lakh houses under the mission.

Project will create record, says Thomas Isaac

T’Puram: LIFE Mission will create a record of sorts in constructing homes next year, said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. He was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition on LIFE Mission at Putharikandam Maidan on Friday. “The government has not compromised on the quality of houses built under the mission. LIFE Mission is not just a housing project, but a larger programme to protect the fundamental rights of the poor,” said Isaac.

The minister said the third phase of the mission, which is the construction of residential apartments, will include livelihood support facilities. “Employment opportunities will be created for the beneficiaries and there will be creches attached to the flats,” he said, adding the government spent money to complete the works of several houses which were stalled midway.

35,000 to attend beneficiaries’ grand event today; CM to make official declaration

T’Puram: More than 35,000 happy faces will come together at the district-level beneficiaries’ meet to be organised in connection with the declaration of the completion of construction of two lakh houses as part of Life Mission, at the state capital on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the official declaration at Putharikandam at 3 pm on Saturday. In the morning, the chief minister will attend the house warming ceremony of Omana from Pazhayattinkara. The house was completed as part of the Life Mission. So far, 2.14 lakh houses were completed. Beneficiaries’ meet will be organised at all districts at the panchayat level.