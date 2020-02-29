Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Public opinion sought on Capital’s night life plan

Capital to be first city in state where project will be launched as early as March

Published: 29th February 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of making cities in the state active even during night, the state government has zeroed in on Thiruvananthapuram and Mayor K Sreekumar has asked the public to respond with suggestions on his Facebook page. Over 500 responses were received and they will be compiled by the corporation before submitting it for council approval. 

Addressing media persons on Friday, the mayor said that the city will become the first in the state to implement the project successfully and the works for the same will start as early as March. He also said that many other promises made in the 100-day plan of the mayor are now being implemented.

LIFE Mission
The mayor also spoke about the corporation’s achievements in the LIFE Mission housing scheme. A total of 3,672 people were unable to complete their houses under the previous housing schemes and they were able to do so with funds from the first phase of LIFE Mission. A total of 4,836 people with land were also given houses as part of the second phase of the project. “We were able to complete the maximum number of houses in the state. In Life Mission, the central government allowance is `1.5 lakh and the state allowance is `50,000. The city corporation contributes `2 lakh for each house, thus taking the amount to `4 lakh. In the third phase of LIFE, we have 18,018 beneficiaries,” said the mayor.

Biometric punching and cameras
To improve its working environment and productivity, the city corporation office will now be under camera surveillance. Biometric punching has also been implemented. In the main office, there are 10 punching machines and apart from this all the 11 zonal offices and 15 health circle offices also have punching machines. The trial has already begun. There are 440 workers in the city corporation’s main office. Among them, 437 are already part of the punching system. Biometric data of three more employees remains to be collected due to health issues. A total of 140 cameras have been set up in the main office while 52 cameras were set up in the circle/ zonal offices. 

Cell gets 276 complaints
In the mayor’s complaint resolution cell, a total of 276 complaints have been received so far as many as 148 complaints were solved while 128 are in the process of being solved. “Most of the complaints are from the health sector, about hotels and other such issues. We also receive engineering-related complaints like those related to permits and construction. In fact, 156 complaints are related to health,” said the Mayor.

