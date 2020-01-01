All set to promote cycling in Thiruvananthapuram schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited Cycle Brigade of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation aimed at creating awareness among school students about the environment and to inculcate cycling as a hobby to tackle lifestyle diseases, will be inaugurated by Mayor K Sreekumar at Govt Model High School for Boys on Friday.

Initially aimed as a model project, the Cycle Brigade is also considered a stepping stone to the corporation’s aim to be a cycle friendly city. The project is devised along with Indus Cycling Embassy.

According to Sreekumar, the Brigade will enable students to cultivate responsibility towards environmental and lifestyle issues without losing focus in their academics. The brigade will also help with the aim of Smart City project being implemented here.

“There is a need to cultivate a cycling culture among the youth not only as a mode of exercise but also as an environment-friendly, cheap mode of transportation,” he said in a statement.

The cycle brigade was conceived a few months ago linking high schools and higher secondary schools in the city.