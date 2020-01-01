Capital to get major facelift in 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A look at the projects to be implemented this year as part of the Smart City initiative

Bus stops with WiFi

The city will soon boast of smart bus shelters with more upgraded facilities. These shelters will come up at Killipalam, Thampanoor, near Ayurveda College, Women’s College and Panavila Junction. The smart bus shelters will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.10 crore and will be equipped with WiFi facilities and FM radio. Water kiosks, information boards displaying the schedule and bus timings, mobile charging points and LED lighting will also be provided. Each bus shelter will have a seating capacity of 10 persons, which will be increased based on space availability. These bus shelters will be disabled-friendly and elderly-friendly and will also be equipped with CCTV cameras for the safety of commuters. The detailed project report (DPR) is being revised for the implementation of smart bus shelters.

Decentralised solid waste management

Waste management is one of the key components for the development of the city. The city corporation has found ways to switch from the existing centralised solid waste management to decentralised management techniques. For proper waste management, innovative concepts of biodegradable bins called the aero-bins will be set up in five to six parts of the city.

Heritage Street project

As part of conserving heritage buildings and places in the city, the Tourism Department along with the city corporation will be implementing the Heritage Street project at Chalai. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 40 crore. The project will also include solid waste management, warehousing complex and multi-level parking facility. The project focuses on developing a heritage street from East Fort to Killipalam Junction. The history of Chalai will be displayed through a series of wall paintings on the compound walls. The stretch will have walkways and resting rooms. Flowering plants will also be planted along the walkways. A statue of former Travancore Diwan Raja Kesavadas will be installed at Aryasala Junction.

Slum development

Another major project under the Smart City is the development of slums. The revamping of the Rajaji Nagar slum is a major part of the project. The plan includes structures with proper sanitation, drinking water supply, electricity and a self-sustained market.

Multi-level parking-cum-commercial complex at Palayam

The Connemara Market at Palayam will soon have a modern parking facility and about 490 shops. The market will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs118 crore with the ground floor being used as vending zones for selling vegetables, fruits and fish. As part of the redevelopment, 490 shops will come up in a four-storeyed building. The multi-level parking will have the capacity to accommodate about 350 cars at a time. Lack of proper storage facilities has always resulted in the sale of stale fish in the market. As a solution, a solid waste management yard with a freezer facility for storing fish has been planned. The yard will also have a provision to segregate waste separately.

Smart roads

Smart roads will be implemented at Chalai Market and Manaveeyam Veedhi in the first phase. The total cost of the smart road project is Rs 604 crore. Once upgraded, the places will have facilities such as walkways with fences, cycling tracks and bus bays. To manage the vehicular movement, traffic bollards will be set up at both entry points of the street. As part of the project, e-toilets will also be installed in the areas. The project also includes an on-site waste management system. The second phase of the project will be implemented at CV Raman Road-Althara-Attakulangara stretch.

IT-based solutions for surveillance

An array of IT-based solutions to curb traffic and safety surveillance-related issues will be introduced in the city. As part of this, an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will come up for which the administrative and technical sanction has been received. Around 885 cameras will be installed across the city to monitor traffic and safety issues. These cameras will be equipped to detect traffic rule violations, speed violation and automated number plate recognition. Cameras will be installed in about 100 junctions across the city.