Balram Kumar becomes city police chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a minor rejig, Balram Kumar Upadhyay has been posted as the new city police commissioner in place of the outgoing M R Ajith Kumar, who has been promoted as ADGP Armed Battalion. An officer of the 1997 batch, Balram was working as South Zone IG. Additional City Commissioner Harshita Attaluri has been promoted as South Zone IG. Beverages Corporation managing director Sparjan Kumar has been promoted to the rank of IG.