Corporation to clamp down on encroachments 

OPIKAIS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come January 15, the city corporation would start clearing the encroachments on the road and footpaths. The encroachers would pay the demolition expenses. The Town Planning Standing committee in a meeting held earlier this week took the decision after prior efforts to stop such encroachments were blatantly disregarded across the city. “We had brought this issue to the concerned people and issued warnings time and again. Now, there will be no further warnings,” said Palayam Rajan, chairperson, town planning standing committee.

“We conducted a raid and issued notices a couple of months ago. The councillors also approached the shop owners and makeshift vendors to clear the encroachment,” said a corporation official. The official added that the by-law for parking arrangements in private shops would also be strictly implemented. The corporation has been accommodating many unauthorised vendors under the National Urban Livelihood Mission.