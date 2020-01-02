Kerala varsity re-issues 2018 question paper for MCA examination 

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

 THE University of Kerala, already in the dock due to irregularities in awarding of moderation marks, has once again landed in a soup.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala, already in the dock due to irregularities in awarding of moderation marks, has once again landed in a soup. It has now come to light that the question paper of ‘Application Programming for Mobile Devices’ examination held in December 2019 for fifth semester MCA students was a ‘direct lift’ from the question paper issued in May 2018. What makes the episode even more embarrassing is that no attempt has been made to change even a single question from the 2018 question paper.

Even the serial number of questions of the previous question paper have not been changed. The incident has exposed the shoddy manner in which question papers are set and the lack of a foolproof mechanism within the varsity to cross-check it. “This has raised serious doubts on the credibility of the entire examination system of the university. Already, exams conducted by the varsity are under a cloud due to allegations of mark tampering in the garb of awarding extra moderation marks,” said a former Syndicate member. This is not the first time such a goof up has occurred.

In the MA Economics examination held in October last year, a previous year’s question paper was reissued after allegedly altering the year with a pen. When contacted, the University authorities said they had not received any complaints from the exam centres yet. “We will look into the issue and if the question paper is found to be a lift of a previous one, steps will be taken to cancel the examination,” said a top university official.

