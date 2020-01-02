Loka Kerala Sabha will analyse problems faced by expats: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) will analyse problems faced by the state’s expatriate community, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. “The sabha, which commences on Wednesday, will be a venue for comprehensive discussions regarding the expatriates’ problems. It will also ensure timely solutions to their issues,” he said in a statement issued to the media.

“I am glad that the sabha has become a platform for expatriates to share ideas and resources for the development of the state and its people,” the chief minister said. Calling the LKS a practical platform that executed decisions, he pointed out that major decisions of the first sabha, including the formation of the LKS secretariat and the seven standing committees, were executed. Their recommendations were also implemented on time, he added.

The Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited was formed to make good use of the expatriate remittances. Non-resident Keralites (NRK) hold 74 per cent shares in the company, while the government holds the rest. The company will undertake development investments that will be useful for both NRKs and the state.

The government’s other major initiatives for NRKs include financial assistance for expatriate cooperatives through the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) Department, a construction company, a special cell for expatriate women, a facilitation centre, a pre-departure orientation centre and foreign language study centres.