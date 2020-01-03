Corp goes tech for inputs on master plan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public can give their input for Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s ambitious master plan via its website also.

“We are aiming to ensure maximum public participation and associated complaints. By enabling the public to give their inputs through all such methods, we expect to keep the complaints to a minimum. Many key issues can also be addressed thus,” said Palayam Rajan, chairperson, Town Planning Standing Committee.

A city corporation official says: “Last time, there were many protests against the master plan. Technically we now use a master plan which dates back to four decades. In many Central government projects, we were not given preference because of the same.

We do not want a repeat of what happened in 2014 when the master plan was withdrawn due to public protest. Maximum public input will help us to ensure this.”

The working committee meetings which started last month are expected to conclude by mid-January. Experts from various fields in all 18 working groups dealing with unique subjects and the officials of town and country planning along with corporation officials are now collecting inputs. The draft of the Master plan is expected to be completed by early March. A seminar on the master plan will also be held in early February to bring in public input.