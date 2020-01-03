Green IFFK this year too

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : This year too, the Green Protocol will be implemented during the International Film Festival of Kerala. A special meeting presided by Mayor K Sreekumar took a decision in this regard. The film fest which is slated to begin on Friday will witness the footfall of thousands of film enthusiasts at the major theatres in the city which have been designated as venues for the festival.

The Green Protocol will be implemented in full scale with the strict enforcement of the ban on usage of plastic disposables at the venues. The theatre owners have also been given instructions to complete the maintenance work at the theatres. Special squads comprising health inspectors are being formed. Mobile toilets put up by the corporation will also be made available at the venues.