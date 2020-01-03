Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Helmet for pillion riders evokes mixed response

 As per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it is mandatory for every person above four years of age to wear a helmet.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A two-wheeler rider shows the victory sign upon seeing the camera at Ambujavilasam Road B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicles Department having intensified vehicle checking and ensuring that pillion riders wear helmets, the order has evoked a mixed response from the people in the city.The High Court had recently asked the state government to make it mandatory for the pillion riders to wear helmets. “We initially considered implementing the rule and imposing fines from Sunday. Although violations were reported, pillion riders were just warned. From this week onwards, we will start imposing fines,” said Bijumon K, RTO enforcement. 

As per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it is mandatory for every person above four years of age to wear a helmet. Any pillion rider who violates the rule would be fined at Rs 500 under the Act.  While many welcomed the rule, others opined that more time should be given to implement the rule for children. “Instead of executing the rule immediately, awareness should be created first,” said Arun J V, a BSNL employee. 

There is also a lack of availability of helmets for children. “I have two children aged eight and 10. Due to the strict implementation of the helmet rule, I had to go to multiple shops in search of helmets which weren’t available in most of the shops,” he said. 

Recently, a 24-year-old woman working in Technopark succumbed to her injuries suffered in a two-wheeler accident near Kazhakoottam. According to the police, she was the pillion rider. “Pillion riders are affected the most during accidents. The woman wasn’t wearing a helmet due to which she suffered a head injury. Risk can be minimised when helmets are worn,” said Rajeev Krishnan, an IT professional. 

Madhukar Krishna, a city-based professional bike rider said: “This rule should have been put into practice much earlier. Riders are protected by helmets but the pillion riders have nothing to safeguard them.” He also added that the sale of cheap low-quality helmets is on the rise which do not act as effective shields.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp