Waste treatment plant to come up in Neyyattinkara market

However, frosty reception to its previous waste management plant has the Neyyattinkkara municipality treading cautiously on the project.

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Plans are afoot for a new liquid waste treatment plant at Neyyattinkara market. The new plant with an initial budget of `1.5 crore will be set up here with the help of Suchitwa Mission to treat liquid waste disposed from the market.

“We have functional models at some of the hospitals under us and we expect this to work well,” said a  municipality official adding that the civic body had plans to expand the project. He said liquid waste treatment was a serious issue there as the waste was being disposed in public spaces including water bodies.

However, frosty reception to its previous waste management plant has the Neyyattinkkara municipality treading cautiously on the project. A unit which was set up to wash collected plastic was forced to shut down after public protest. Municipality chairperson W R Heeba said, “Most waste management projects are poorly received. Due to protests against the plastic collection and cleaning plant, we have been forced build a parking lot instead.”
KIIFB project

Meanwhile, a KIIFB funded facelift of the market is also in the pipeline. “At present we have many containers arriving here with fish. However, the lack of space causes issues at both the fish and vegetable markets that occupy space here.

Once the KIIFB project is implemented, retail and wholesale fish markets and vegetable market would have exclusive spaces,” said Heeba adding that the facelift would also include a shopping complex. The first phase of the project has a budget of `1 crore.

