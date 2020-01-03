Water supply to be disrupted for 2 days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city is bracing for yet another planned disruption of water supply from Saturday afternoon till Monday morning. The closure of 86 mld (million litres a day) water treatment plant (WTP) at Aruvikkara for repair works will affect over 46 major locations in the city.

Officers of Kerala Water Authority requested the public to store water in advance before the disruption. KWA has made arrangements to supply water in tankers. The vending points are at Vellayambalam, Aruvikkara, PTP Nagar, Choozhattukotta, and Attingal. It would supply water in tankers to Medical College Hospital, Regional Cancer Centre and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), and other hospitals in the city.

KWA had done a similar exercise for the first phase of repair works of 86 mld and 74 mld plants at Aruvikkara on December 13 and 14. It plans to conduct the repair works in four phases. The third and fourth phases of shut down will be held on January 11 and February 1. The repair works worth `10 crore is expected to increase the pumping station’s efficiency by 95 per cent. The energy efficient pump set would help increasing the capacity of 86 MLD to 96 MLD.