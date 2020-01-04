Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Loka Kerala Sabha a total failure: Oppn

This time also there were no attempts to address the issues being faced by Keralites abroad, he said. 

Published: 04th January 2020

Former MP A Sampath and Chief Secretary Tom Jose hurry to fetch water when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan halts the inaugural address to clear his throat during the Loka Kerala Sabha delegates’ meet in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Loka Kerala Sabha was a total failure, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. NRK businessman Sohan Roy had boycotted the LKS protesting against the chief minister’s arrogance, he said. Other than re-declarations of old projects, there were no new projects. Though a couple of announcements were made last time also, none of them materialised, said Chennithala. 

This time also there were no attempts to address the issues being faced by Keralites abroad, he said. 
This time around, the LKS meet had poor participation. A number of invited NRKs didn’t turn up. Even those who came were not able to express their ideas at the meet, said Chennithala.While UDF MLAs stayed away from LKS as part of the boycott, many LDF MLAs also skipped the meet, said Chennithala.

