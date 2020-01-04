Mayor suffers loss of face after social media post  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A video posted on social media which shows a less seen side of Mayor K Sreekumar has emerged as a talking point here inviting criticism from some quarters. The incident happened during the renaming of a city road after Archbishop Mar Gregorius. The footage shows Sreekumar engaging in a heated argument with some persons while others try to cool down tempers. The incident took place at the Pattom-Chalakuzhy Road on Thursday during the event organised by the corporation to rename the road.

The mayor said the persons he is seen arguing with were trying to create a communal situation. “They were protesting on communal grounds and were even close to insulting the priests at the event. It would have brought global shame on Malayalis. The protesters were behaving in a deplorable manner. The police came and cleared them. The issue was created by people with vested interests and the video itself is aimed at creating controversy when there was none,” said the mayor.

The Medical College police had reached the spot to bring the matter under control. “The residents’ association members and some party workers were part of the group protesting against the name change. We talked to them and those who raised objections said they will approach the court as is done in such cases,” said a police officer.

Pattom ward councillor Remya Remesh S R, who reached the scene after the mayor had left, said, “Half of the road falls in my ward and I was not even informed of the move to rename the road. If I was present when this issue was raised in the council, I would have objected. The corporation did not seek the response of the residents before they decided to change the name.

They are also worried that changing the place name will require a similar change in all the documents. The residents have now decided to move the court and the mayor was challenging the public when they questioned the move.”The decision to rename the road was made at the council meeting chaired by then Mayor V K Prashanth on July 25. It was presented as a resolution from Nalanchira councillor Thresiamma Thomas.