Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sreekariyam accident: SHRC seeks report

It has been alleged that the local police failed to act on the complaint lodged by the accident victim.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission(SHRC) has directed the police to conduct an investigation into the incident in which a speeding car knocked down a woman and her two-year-old child at Sreekariyam here, besides steps to seize the offending vehicle. The rights panel while seeking a report from M R Ajithkumar, City Police Commissioner, ordered him to submit the report within three weeks.The Kazhakoottam police will record the statement of the woman soon based on the commissioner’s orders. They will also record the statement of the driver. 

It has been alleged that the local police failed to act on the complaint lodged by the accident victim.  Justice Antony Dominic, chairman, SHRC, said in a statement the panel will consider the case after receiving the report. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has urged the police to initiate stringent action against Saji Mathew who drove the car. After visiting the residence of the victims,  Kadakampally said the driver’s attitude was shocking.   “Saji Mathew has been taken into custody by the Kazhakoottam police for recording his statements. I have ordered the assistant commissioner, Cybercity, to take stringent action,” he said.

Earlier, the rights panel had registered a suo motu case based on reports. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also intervened in the matter and ordered an investigation. According to the reports, a white  car bearing registration number KL-24 T 0132, driven by Saji Mathew, an NRI hailing from Kottarakkara, had hit the woman and her child at Gandhinagar at Sreekariyam on December 28. The woman was injured in the leg while the child suffered serious injuries to her face. The driver of the car initially tried to flee the scene. 

However, some youths intervened and forced the driver to take the injured to hospital. There are reports that one of the car’s occupants—a woman —told the driver to ensure that bloodstain didn’t soil the seats.
Following this, the occupants of the car dumped the victims mid-way at Chavadimukku.  Though the victims complained to the police, the latter did not take action. Following this, the woman’s husband made a Facebook post narrating his wife’s ordeal. This went viral prompting the government to intervene. The car is registered in the name of Saji Mathew’s wife.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp